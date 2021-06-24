Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Get Gerdau alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

GGB opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gerdau (GGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.