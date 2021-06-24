JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $41.25

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.25, but opened at $40.35. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 19,241 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.94.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,633 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 7.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,433,000 after acquiring an additional 91,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after acquiring an additional 294,304 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 25.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 939,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 116,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

