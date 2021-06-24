Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Gap Down to $54.39

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.39, but opened at $50.30. Focus Financial Partners shares last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 32,053 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 398.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

