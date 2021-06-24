ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Gap Down to $8.99

Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $8.75. ChromaDex shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 384 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.68.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth $38,587,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after buying an additional 275,467 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 179,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 847.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 812,958 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 79,312 shares during the period. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

