LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LC. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.20.

NYSE:LC opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $30,005.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and have sold 10,810 shares valued at $160,003. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $627,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 38.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in LendingClub by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

