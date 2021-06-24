Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.90.

NYSE:IPI opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 2.13. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $220,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

