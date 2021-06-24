DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DZSI. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DZS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. DZS has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.24. The company has a market cap of $579.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.34.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DZS will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter valued at $9,281,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of DZS by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of DZS by 763.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter valued at $6,220,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter valued at $4,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.