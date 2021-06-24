MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

MFA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

MFA stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.73.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in MFA Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 39,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in MFA Financial by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,467,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 41,319 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,027,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

