Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) PT Raised to $54.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

SRC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

NYSE SRC opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

