Raymond James Begins Coverage on Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s previous close.

SAR has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

NYSE:SAR opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $295.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $16.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

