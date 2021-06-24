Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$15.00. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on K. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.66.

Shares of K stock opened at C$7.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.26. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.56 and a 12 month high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,493.22. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,532 shares of company stock worth $2,310,843.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

