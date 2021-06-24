Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) vs. Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Head to Head Analysis

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -101.02% -59.88% -38.70% Coupang N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Coupang’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $159.45 million 17.29 -$183.83 million ($2.28) -12.26 Coupang $11.97 billion 5.74 -$474.89 million N/A N/A

Jumia Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupang.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jumia Technologies and Coupang, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25 Coupang 0 5 2 0 2.29

Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 29.66%. Coupang has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.52%. Given Coupang’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coupang beats Jumia Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, such as fashion and apparel, beauty and personal care, home and living, fast moving consumer goods, smartphones, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, including restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

