iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.48. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,579,000 after acquiring an additional 212,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

