Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.46. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,354 shares of company stock worth $2,606,935 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,295,000 after purchasing an additional 524,157 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 882,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,230,000 after purchasing an additional 140,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,244,000 after purchasing an additional 65,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,886,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,892,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

