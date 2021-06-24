Zacks Investment Research Lowers RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) to Hold

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RADA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.88 million, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. On average, analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

