VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) PT Raised to $9.00

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VirTra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. VirTra has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VirTra in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VirTra in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VirTra in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VirTra in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

