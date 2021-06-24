Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inari Medical Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari Medical Inc., formerly known as NARI MEDICAL, is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Inari Medical alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.51. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 439.79.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $516,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,178.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $91,501.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,456,419 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inari Medical (NARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.