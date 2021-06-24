Freehold Royalties (FRU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Freehold Royalties (TSE: FRU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/21/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$11.50.

6/9/2021 – Freehold Royalties was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$9.50.

5/14/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

5/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.75. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

TSE:FRU opened at C$9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.19 and a 1-year high of C$9.90.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 5,250.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

