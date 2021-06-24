Guggenheim Lowers Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to Sell

Guggenheim lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORPH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ ORPH opened at $7.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Orphazyme A/S has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

