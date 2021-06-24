Guggenheim Lowers Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to Sell

Guggenheim lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORPH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
NASDAQ ORPH opened at $7.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Orphazyme A/S has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18.
Orphazyme A/S Company Profile
Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.
Read More: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.