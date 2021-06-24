BMO Capital Markets Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$18.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SMMCF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.11.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $14.21.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

