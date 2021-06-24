Atlantic Securities Upgrades Ball (NYSE:BLL) to Overweight

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $101.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.94% from the company’s previous close.

BLL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.65.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. Ball has a 12 month low of $67.10 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ball will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $19,548,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $2,400,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 11.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,377,000 after buying an additional 49,487 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.