Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $135.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $68.91 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

