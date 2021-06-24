Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) to Strong Sell

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 380,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AZZ by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $967,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

