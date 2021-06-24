Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Investec downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.06. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 620,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 103,580 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 985,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,911,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,746,000 after buying an additional 3,416,967 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

