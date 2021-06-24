Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Investec downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.
Shares of HMY stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.06. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.61.
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
