Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 35.54.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,903,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

