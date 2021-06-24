BMO Capital Markets Cuts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

LUNMF stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

