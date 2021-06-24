Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report issued on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 41,420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after buying an additional 251,672 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.