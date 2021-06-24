DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 in the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after acquiring an additional 862,804 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850,682 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 809,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $102.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.