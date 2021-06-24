CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVAC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Bank of America cut CureVac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CureVac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.25.

CVAC opened at $56.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.02. CureVac has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion and a PE ratio of -50.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,045,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,861,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,370,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,308,000 after acquiring an additional 102,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,438,000. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

