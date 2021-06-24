Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LRMR opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.91. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $138.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,215,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 316,901 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 229,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 106,194 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

