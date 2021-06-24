Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Shares of KZIA opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 28.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 51,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

