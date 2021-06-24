Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FBC. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.83.

FBC opened at $42.79 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.