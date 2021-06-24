Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Gap Up to $12.57

Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.57, but opened at $12.83. Loop Industries shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 271 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Loop Industries by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,172,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,029,000 after buying an additional 491,861 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Loop Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Loop Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

