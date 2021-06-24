Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up to $26.11

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.11, but opened at $26.77. Leslie’s shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 520 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on LESL. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock worth $409,344,111.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,559,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

