Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $79.22, but opened at $82.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $80.28, with a volume of 11,221 shares trading hands.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.