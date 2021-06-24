Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Up to $20.34

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $21.78. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 13,522 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.88.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after purchasing an additional 226,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

