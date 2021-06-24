United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UPS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.63.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $204.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $177.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

