Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $345.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

