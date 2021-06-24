RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RNG. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $422.35.

RingCentral stock opened at $297.31 on Monday. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,189.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.57.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,285,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $781,680.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in RingCentral by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,431,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in RingCentral by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in RingCentral by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,823,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

