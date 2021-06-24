Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATO. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.42.

Shares of ATO opened at $97.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

