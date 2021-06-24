Comparing Lordstown Motors (RIDE) and Its Rivals

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) is one of 51 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lordstown Motors to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lordstown Motors and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 3 1 0 1.56 Lordstown Motors Competitors 920 2289 2606 148 2.33

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus target price of $14.11, indicating a potential upside of 26.22%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 3.15%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A -$100.56 million -10.75 Lordstown Motors Competitors $52.36 billion $1.87 billion 37.97

Lordstown Motors’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors’ competitors have a beta of 1.47, indicating that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -41.31% -31.46% Lordstown Motors Competitors -421.66% 2.40% -0.08%

Summary

Lordstown Motors competitors beat Lordstown Motors on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

