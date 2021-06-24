-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). SRAX posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRAX shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SRAX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SRAX in the first quarter worth $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in SRAX in the first quarter worth $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SRAX by 71.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SRAX by 43.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRAX stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.75. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $116.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.86.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

