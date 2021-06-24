Analysts Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Translate Bio reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Translate Bio.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBIO. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of TBIO opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -97.78 and a beta of 0.92. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $34.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after buying an additional 1,403,772 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $18,964,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 35.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 960,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Translate Bio by 62.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 610,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,843,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

