Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Engie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Engie has an average rating of Buy.

ENGIY opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

