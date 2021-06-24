Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FIGS. Barclays started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FIGS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $46.51 on Monday. FIGS has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $49.74.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

