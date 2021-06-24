American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target Raised to $44.00

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $37.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 134.07, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $675,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

