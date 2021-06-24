Citigroup Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTC. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $223.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,966 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.