Head-To-Head Comparison: Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) vs. Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exelixis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Exelixis and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 6.28% 3.47% 3.05% Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -27.14% -25.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Exelixis and Black Diamond Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 2 7 0 2.78 Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Exelixis currently has a consensus price target of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 56.39%. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 318.02%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Exelixis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exelixis and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $987.54 million 7.05 $111.78 million $0.35 63.49 Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.25 million ($2.05) -6.01

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Therapeutics. Black Diamond Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Exelixis has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exelixis beats Black Diamond Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. In addition, Exelixis, Inc. is developing XL092, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets VEGF receptors, MET, AXL, MER, and other kinases implicated in growth and spread of cancer. Exelixis, Inc. has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including allosteric and canonical EGFR mutations; and various early stage pipeline programs of allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

