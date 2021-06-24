$9.30 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to announce $9.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $37.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $39.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $42.70 million, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $49.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.51%.

PSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NYSE PSTL opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.88 million, a P/E ratio of -952.02 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $258,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

