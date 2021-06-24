FY2024 EPS Estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Reduced by Analyst

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASAZY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

