FY2024 EPS Estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Reduced by Analyst

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter.
Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.84.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.
